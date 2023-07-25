Despite right-wing outrage merchants like Ben Shapiro completely melting down over the Barbie movie’s fun-filled skewering of the patriarchy, the Greta Gerwig film lit box offices on fire all across the country — even in red states. There’s no denying that Barbie is a cinematic phenomenon, and the ladies of The View had a field day skewering the Ben Shapiros of the world who couldn’t stop the pop culture juggernaut.

Never one to tolerate nonsense, Whoopi Goldberg wasn’t having Shapiro’s complaints that the Barbie movie is “angry, feminist claptrap that alienates men from women, undermines basic human values and promotes falsehood all at the same time.”

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“It’s a movie. It’s a movie about a doll. I thought y’all would be happy. She has no genitalia, so there’s no sex involved, Ken has no genitalia so he can’t [either]. It’s a doll movie,” the 67-year-old said on Tuesday’s live broadcast. “The kids know it’s colorful and it’s Barbie, they haven’t lived through what the adults have lived through, so when they’re seeing this movie, that’s not how they’re looking at it. The kids are looking at it as a Barbie movie.”

Goldberg then challenged these quote-unquote conservative manly men to look their daughters in the eye and repeat the talking points they’ve been spewing.

“You guys, I want you all to tell your daughters why you’re not taking them to see the Barbie movie,” Goldberg said. “I want you to explain to them what’s wrong with Barbie.”

Of course, it wasn’t long before Joy Behar slipped in a Matt Gaetz joke. The conservative congressman took his wife Ginger Gaetz to a promotional screening where she criticized the film for giving Ryan Gosling’s Ken “disappointingly low T.”

“I read that Matt Gaetz complained about Barbie,” Behar quipped. “But it’s rated PG-13. Seems like his crowd.”

After getting in some more laughs at Shapiro, Goldberg wrapped up the segment by encouraging The View audience to see Barbie.

“It’s not meant to do anything but give you a good time,” Goldberg said. “Go see the movie.”

