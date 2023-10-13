It’s not controversial to say the ladies on The View and Lauren Boebert have very different politics. Even the show’s resident conservatives, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, are not devoted to all things Donald Trump like Boebert. However, the panel had a surprising amount of sympathy for the Colorado congresswoman as she finalized her divorce this week.

Boebert and her now ex-husband, Jayson, appeared in court this week where the couple were reportedly heard shouting at each other behind closed doors, according to The Colorado Sun. The chaos began as they arrived separately at the courthouse, and Jayson could be seen getting confrontational with reporters. Later, in the public hearing, emotions were on full display as their marriage was officially dissolved.

While Joy Behar cracked Beetlejuice jokes about the situation, Navarro surprised herself by actually feeling sorry for Boebert.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“I was with my ex for 15 years, and I never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but, I related to Lauren Boebert here. Somebody please bring me two aspirin, I’m going to lay down,” Navarro said. “I think, once it’s finally over and signed with, you have that sense of closure, but you also have other emotions. It’s bittersweet, there’s nostalgia, there’s 15, 17 years of lived experiences, there’s children, there’s so much that you had together, and I think you do have these feelings. Once the legal aspect is over, those things kind of come out.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin, who’s been a fierce critic of the Republican party, also found herself sympathizing with Boebert.

“I think that she’s not someone I believe in politically, but 18 years of marriage is a really long time. That’s a life built together and a lot of chapters,” Hostin said. “I don’t want to celebrate the demise of anyone’s marriage, and, if he’s grabbing her butt, which is what he was doing, after their divorce, more power to them.”

Behar, on the other hand, did not share those sympathies and zinged Boebert by noting Beetlejuice is going on the road, “so there’s plenty to do.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)