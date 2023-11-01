With the holiday season approaching, The View ladies got into the festive spirit by gleefully dunking on the state of Tucker Carlson‘s career.

Ever since Carlson was surprisingly ousted from Fox News earlier this year, and for reasons that have never been made explicitly clear, the former conservative provocateur has struggled to find a new platform to peddle his conspiracy theories and deep love for testicle tanning.

As the panel discussed how Carlson’s firing proved that “everyone is expendable,” Republican co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin offered a brief rundown of his penchant for being axed by major networks.

Via Mediaite:

[Carlson] has the distinct privilege of being the only host whose ever been canned by MSNBC, CNN and Fox News. All three. But what fascinates me in this story how fame and power can corrupt… I’ve seen it hatch to too many people. I’ve known him for a decade, and he used to want to be the future George Will. He want to elevate the discourse. He wanted the Republican Party to be the party of ideas. Now he’s on Twitter hosting a deranged conspiracy theorist who claims he’s Obama’s gay lover that he did crack with. How the mighty have fallen.

Griffin noted that, like Bill O’Reilly, Carlson got a little too full of himself. “There’s always this question of ‘They don’t need Fox News, they’ll be just as powerful.’ No, no, no. You need the institution.”

That’s when Joy Behar swooped in for the kill.

“They end up in somebody’s basement with a podcast,” Behar quipped, which immediately cracked up her co-hosts.

