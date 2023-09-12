It was a raucous episode of The View on Tuesday. After Whoopi Goldberg kicked things by setting the record straight on her sex life, which did not involve getting down with a mystery man during her absence last week, Joy Behar found herself on the receiving end of a foot massage from none other than Matthew McConaughey.

After the two had a seemingly tense exchange about gun control that ended with McConaughey saying Behar is playing a game he’s “not interested in playing,” the actor lightened things up by recreating a famous moment from a 2006 episode of The View. You see, this isn’t Behar’s first foot rub from McConaughey, and he was not shy at all about delivering another one. Behar was obviously game as well.

As for the backstory to McConaughey’s knack for giving foot rubs, you can judge that one for yourself.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“Now you know where I got this from. This is my dad’s trick,” McConaughey told Behar, who informed him that she got a pedicure specifically for his appearance. “Now if you remember what that was inspired from, my dad would do this. I’ve got two older brothers, every time we had a date come over, we noticed they’d come over earlier and earlier, we’re going out at eight and they’d show up at seven…. Who’s sitting on the couch getting a foot rub? Your date. My dad would always give a foot rub.”

The reaction you’re looking for is, “Hmm….”

You can watch the saucy foot rub in action below:

Matthew @McConaughey relives a 2006 iconic View moment by giving @JoyVBehar a foot massage! 😂 pic.twitter.com/5oAuSwExta — The View (@TheView) September 12, 2023

