Is Trump Throwing Alina Habba Under The Bus Like Rudy Giuliani?

After failing to miraculously free Donald Trump from a massive judgment against him in the New York civil fraud case, Alina Habba might be getting a view that befalls so many of the former president’s legal team: The underside of the bus.

Perhaps like Rudy Giuliani before her, Habba might soon regret representing Trump after being reportedly left out of a settlement agreement between a waitress and Trump’s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. Alice Bianco received an $82,500 settlement from the golf course after she claimed to have been duped into a hush money deal after being sexually harassed.

However, the settlement reportedly excludes Habba, which could leave her open to being sued by Bianco. Via The Daily Beast:

Bianco feels betrayed by Habba, who was one of her Bedminster regulars until, her lawsuit says, Habba posed as a concerned friend giving legal advice about how to address alleged sexual harassment by a supervisor—only to abuse that relationship and “fraudulently inducing” her to “quickly agree to unconscionable and illegal terms.” The alleged ploy, rapidly paced over just two weeks, gave Habba leverage to arrange a hush money deal that would curry favor with the former president and earn her way into his inner circle.

According to Bianco’s lawyer via The Daily Beast, his client is “certainly considering” suing Trump’s latest legal eagle for fraud. As well, Trump himself even admits that being his attorney is a risky proposition.

“Any lawyer who takes a TRUMP CASE is either ‘CRAZY,’ or a TRUE AMERICAN PATRIOT,” Trump ranted on Truth Social back in January. “I will make my decision soon!”

(Via The Daily Beast)