Donald Trump doesn’t exactly make it a priority to pay his lawyers. He even stiffed Rudy Giuliani after he flushed his “America’s Mayor” legacy down the toilet in an effort to help his pal overturn the election. And speaking of Rudy, Trump’s lawyers have grown increasingly likely to be indicted after doing his bidding while he throws them under the bus. Just ask Jenna Ellis, who allegedly caught Covid from a Rudy fart and then found herself crowdfunding legal fees for her own post-Trump defense.

So, the question here is this: does Trump pick the “best people” (as he has always claimed about staffers before firing them), or does Trump hire the only lawyers who are willing to put their licenses (and wallets) on the line by representing him? MAGA-fueled suspicions regarding Trump’s most currently famous attorney, Alina Habba, are swirling. She’s the managing partner of her own firm, so it’s a mystery why she signed onto this train, although perhaps she enjoys being photographed at Mar-a-Lago.

Habba has also found herself denying accusations that she was the sole reason why Trump didn’t get a jury for his New York fraud trial. And now, MAGAs are starting to turn against her. As Raw Story points out, ADL Center for Extremism researcher Mark Pitcavage noticed a trend developing (“The ‘Alina Habba was a deep state plant to destroy Donald Trump’ theory has entered the building”) courtesy of a Twitter user calling themselves “UltraMAGAGirl.”

The "Alina Habba was a deep state plant to destroy Donald Trump" theory has entered the building. pic.twitter.com/32s6nzgHq3 — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) January 31, 2024

“I DON’T TRUST ALINA HABBA!!” wrote the user. “I believe she is Deep State Plant just like Jenna Ellis. They have prevented him from hiring competent council the entire time & when he does find council they ALL seem to be incompetent or corrupt. This is planned.”

This inspired another user to pull current MAGA Enemy #1, Taylor Swift, into the conversation:

Has anyone ever seen Habba and Taylor Swift in the same room at the same time? Hmmm? — Debbie Hemenway (@DebbieHemenway) January 31, 2024

Did this happen out of the blue? Nope. Trump made it clear that he’s looking for a new legal front person to represent him on appeals. Why? Alina Habba not only made the bad decision of representing Trump in New York on fraud, but she also led the team on his $83 million loss to E. Jean Carroll. (Never mind that Trump kept badmouthing Carroll on his own while being sued for defamation.)

Here’s a fresh Trump rant from Trump’s Truth Social, via Newsweek:

“I am in the process, along with my team, of interviewing various law firms to represent me in an Appeal of one of the most ridiculous and unfair Witch Hunts our Country has ever seen—The defamation Sham presided over by a Clinton appointed, highly partisan, Trump Hating Judge, Lewis Kaplan, who was, together with certain other Radical Left Democrat Judges, one of the most partisan and out of control activists that I have ever appeared before. He was a “bully” who demanded two trials, rather than one, denied me Due Process, would not allow me to put forth vital evidence (of which there was much!), and only allowed me to be on the witness stand for minutes, telling my lawyer what to ask, and telling me to only give one word answers, as his wife and friends sat in cordoned off front row seats watching with glee. This entire HOAX is a disgrace to our American System of Justice. Any lawyer who takes a TRUMP CASE is either “CRAZY,” or a TRUE AMERICAN PATRIOT. I will make my decision soon!”

Soooo… any takers? Good luck if so.

(Via Raw Story & Newsweek)