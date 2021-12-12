They say he’s still the de facto leader of the Republican Party, but perhaps Trump’s influence is on the wane. That’s one takeaway from the maiden voyage of his “History Tour,” the nationwide jaunt he’s embarking upon with disgraced former Bill O’Reilly. Back in June, the pair announced they were going on the road. It sounded like a sure-fire money-maker. But sales were slow, and seats to the first show on Saturday were still very much available mere days before kick-off. And from the sound of it, they were still free when the former president and the disgraced Fox News host took the stage.

As per The Sun Sentinel (as caught by The Daily Beast), Trump and O’Reilly kicked things off at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home to the Florida Panthers. But they couldn’t get football-level crowds. “Many seats remained empty in the cavernous arena,” the paper reported. “The top-level was closed, and ticket buyers were ‘upgraded’ to the lower bowl.”

This should give you an idea- I don’t have an estimate. Each person paid $138 or more – some people paid thousands for VIP access. pic.twitter.com/i43Zr2FB5h — Brittany Wallman (@BrittanyWallman) December 12, 2021

Tickets for the show went for at least $138, after fees. Some VIP attendees paid far more than that.

The premise of the tour was ostensibly about history, but Trump famously can’t keep to script. Indeed, he even shocked the crowd by calling his presidential predecessor, Barack Obama, “smart and sharp” — a 180 from the constant criticism and “birther” lies he pelted him with during his tenure.

When tickets went on sale over the summer, sales were slow, prompting O’Reilly to threaten a Politico reporter who reported on it. “You put one word in there that’s not true, I’ll sue your ass off and you can quote me on that,” O’Reilly said. “You’re just a hatchet man and that’s what you are.”

But now it appears if you want to watch a guy whose forthcoming social media service is already in legal trouble flap his gums, there should be plenty of seats available.

(Via The Daily Beast and The Sun Sentinel)