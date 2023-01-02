Who’s at fault for the Midterms’ failed “red wave”? There’s a lot of blame to go around, but many have pointed a finger in the direction of Donald J. Trump. The former president, who has never gotten over losing his re-election, threw his weight behind many candidates, almost all of whom either underperformed or flamed out. Did that cause Trump to do what he’s never done before, namely take a cold, hard look at himself? Of course not. Indeed, some two months later he’s blaming someone else: the people that helped get him elected in the first place.

On New Year’s Day, rather than engage in self-reflection, as many do, Trump took to his rinky-dink Twitter clone to come after the hardcore anti-abortion sect.

I was curious to watch the reaction of hardcore pro-lifers to this. They aren’t happy. He has always been for exceptions, which never thrilled them. But blaming them for the midterms is something else entirely. Desantis quietly sits & lets him continue to make unforced errors. pic.twitter.com/sC8o5nBjR4 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 2, 2023

“It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t live up to expectations in the MidTerms. I was 233-20! It was the ‘abortion issue,’ poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters,” Trump wrote. “Also, the people that pushed so hard, for decades, against abortion, got their wish from the U.S. Supreme Court, & just plain disappeared, not to be seen again.”

He concluded with a cryptic attack on one of his least favorite Republicans, writing, “Plus, Mitch stupid $’s!”

Trump and the anti-abortion crowd have always had an awkward relationship. Fully aware of the big guy’s checkered personal life, they supported him anyway, knowing he’d help end safe and legal abortions. Trump gladly took their help. But as 2023 began, the détente is clearly over.