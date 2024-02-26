As the head of the Republican Party, Donald Trump stopped by CPAC over the weekend where he let voters know that his second presidency will be focused on the issues that deeply affect ordinary American. Namely, deporting Prince Harry because he wasn’t nice to the Queen or whatever.

“I wouldn’t protect him,” Trump boasted to the Daily Express U.S. “He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

Trump’s remarks stem from a lawsuit filed against the Department of Homeland Security by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, that’s convinced Prince Harry lied about his past drug use to obtain a visa. The Biden administration has kept Prince Harry’s visa application confidential, which is apparently a hot button issue for conservatives who want Harry out of the country. Why? Well, his wife Meghan Markle criticized Trump, so he’s gotta go.

But deporting British royalty wasn’t the only thing on Trump’s mind this weekend. The former president also lashed out at another kitchen table issue: All the criminal charges against him.

Via Truth Social:

The Very Strict Rules and Regulations of the Department of Injustice STATE CLEARLY that you can’t prosecute a Political Opponent, or anyone, RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF HIS/HER CAMPAIGN. Why didn’t they bring these FAKE Charges THREE YEARS AGO? That would have solved all of their problems. (The answer is that they AIMED for the various trials to come up during my campaign for President, 2024!). This includes DOJ subservient “subsidiaries” like local D.A. & A.G. Offices. In other words, all of these FAKE POLITICAL PROSECUTIONS (PERSECUTIONS!) OF CROOKED JOE BIDEN’S POLITICAL OPPONENT MUST BE IMMEDIATELY HALTED!

Remember a vote for Trump is a vote for kicking Prince Harry out of the country and total 100% immunity from all crimes, but only for Donald Trump.

(Via Daily Express US)