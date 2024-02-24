The least hot ticket in America this weekend is CPAC, the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, which seems to increase in craziness every year. How crazy is it now? So crazy that its far right speakers are saying the quietest parts extra loud. Things kicked off in appropriately scary gear right off the bat, with Trump stooge and Pizzagate loon Jack Posobiec telling the crowd that their goal is to bring an stop to the biggest part of the nearly 250-year-old American experiment.

Jack Posobiec at CPAC: “Welcome to the end of democracy. We are here to overthrow it completely. We didn’t get all the way there on Jan. 6, but we will endeavor to get rid of it.” Trump’s Republican Party openly wants to end democracy. We must stop them. pic.twitter.com/UITxEth0im — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) February 22, 2024

“Welcome to the end of democracy. We are here to overthrow it completely,” Posobiec told the crowd, to scattered applause. He then chillingly added, “We didn’t get all the way there on January 6, but we will endeavor to get rid of it and replace it with this, right here.” (What is “this”?

Not everyone applauded, but one person who did was Steve Bannon, who laughed and crowed, “Amen.”

Posobiec’s vow to end democracy comes mere weeks after Donald Trump, the prospective GOP nominee, straight-up said he’d be a “dictator,” which he vowed to only be for one day — as though dictators ever grow tired of wielding absolute power. That didn’t stop him from soaring in the polls, but perhaps people should take seriously the things said by a party that ended legal abortion nationwide. Then again, you know, Joe Biden is kind of old and sometimes says strange things.

You can watch CNN cover Posobiec’s startling words in the video above.