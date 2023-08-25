On Thursday evening, ex-President Donald Trump turned himself into the Fulton County jail on a buffet of indictment charges including some RICO whoppers. He spoke of this as though it was a primetime event, which is probably why he waited until 7:30pm EST to show up. Mind you, Trump decided to sit out this week’s Fox News GOP debate in favor of a low-energy Tucker Carlson interview, but Trump couldn’t sit out being “ARRESTED” in all-caps, of course.

Trump landed in Atlanta shortly before go time, and he was at his destination in a jiffy. He was booked and had a mugshot taken like any “normal” defendant, but of course, there was some special treatment. Trump was allowed to self-report his own weight, which was definitely not accurate.

As people awaited the official historic mugshot, they got a bit creative and full of Kenergy. Yep, fake mugshots surfaced. Yet as you can see above, Trump was wearing a solid red tie, not a blue-and-red striped one as shown below.

The internet is currently sharing a fake mugshot of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/FJVtBu4yBa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 24, 2023

It’s a pretty damn good photoshop job, but sadly, not real.

i yassified trump’s mugshot because someone had to 🫡 pic.twitter.com/tV2z7EQVUn — Sydney (@sydneyelainexo) August 24, 2023

Apparently it's fake but 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/78iaQoUvoH — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) August 25, 2023

If the real one surfaces, the world will certainly be all over it, too.

UPDATE: The authentic Trump mugshot has surfaced. What an evening!