Who doesn’t love Barbie? So far, mostly the far right. Greta Gerwig’s follow-up to her prized take on Little Women may be a money gobbler, but it’s still triggered folks like Ben Shapiro, Ted Cruz, Elon Musk, and — why not — Matt Gaetz’s wife. Add a random pro-Trump pastor to the list of haters.

As per Mediaite, last month, about a week before the descent of “Barbenheimer,” Tennessee evangelical Greg Locke got mad about the release of Barbie. How mad? Mad enough to wrap a Bible around a baseball bat then beat the crap out of a Barbie Dream House.

Pastor Greg Locke, a Trump supporter, tries to “destroy” Barbie by smashing her iconic dream house with a bible taped to a baseball bat. pic.twitter.com/awho3cGm9i — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 19, 2023

What about Barbie made Locke so irate? Something about demons:

We drive demons out all time. But we’ve not reached a place where we understand: You have to pull down the stronghold that the demon left behind. Because some day something when you cast out the spirit of sexual perversion, it’s got to leave you. So does the person still struggle with porn because they still have a demon? No. They still struggle with porn because the fortified house is still there and the stronghold has to be pulled down.

Locke then read some Bible verses before going Al Capone-in-The Untouchables on Barbie’s pink home.

Joke’s on Locke, though, because Barbie has made so much freakin’ money it’s now the biggest money-maker in Warner Bros. history (not adjusted for inflation, of course). Hopefully he doesn’t hate Oppenheimer, too, because that could get out of hand.

(Via Mediaite)