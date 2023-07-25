Will Hollywood be saved by the pair that made Frances Ha? Director Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which she co-wrote with her partner Noah Baumbach, is currently making gobs of money, yet still leaving plenty for Oppenheimer. The far right have made it their latest culture war target, earning haters like Ted Cruz, Ben Shaprio, and — why not — Matt Gaetz’s wife. Now they have another member of their gang.

It you take a shot every time Barbie says the word "patriarchy", you will pass out before the movie ends — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

Elon Musk took some time out from being dragged by Sesame Street characters over his predictably sloppy rebranding of Twitter to join all the non-cool kids at the anti-Barbie table. Someone on his service dropped a meme that seemed to mock X, which had replaced a perfectly fine and established name that was in no way broken. Twitter, the tweet said, was Barbie — fun, bright, pink as hell — while X was Oppenheimer: dark, foreboding, about someone who may have doomed all of humanity to one day perish en masse.

Musk, the second-richest person on the planet (formerly the first), couldn’t help but respond with an attempted dig. “It [sic] you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy’, you will pass out before the movie ends,” he tweeted (which is still apparently what it’s called).

Did Musk even have time to see Barbie this weekend? Perhaps he did a “Barbenheimer” double before Saturday night, when he randomly announced the rebranding that went into effect on Monday. Or maybe he just skulked about far right hellscapes and saw a bunch of whining about how the film talks a lot about the evils of stupid men.

Or maybe he, a fan of black t-shirts, simply wanted to show some solidarity with Ben Shapiro, who attended his Barbie screening in an outfit Ryan Gosling’s Ken wears during his big number. Whatever the case, it’s the opposite of august company.

(Via The Hollywod Reporter)