If you thought that Trump’s “ROID RAGE” and his spat with the Lincoln Project would be the height of Trump shenanigans in about one week, you were sadly mistaken. The president, while coming down from the high of shaking his butt at a Florida rally, decided to take a swing at Dr. Anthony Fauci. The timing here is particularly interesting because Fauci has been forced to invest face time in publicly requesting that Trump remove an ad that quotes him out of context (all for the purpose of making it look like Fauci praised Trump’s (botching of his) pandemic response.

Well, Trump hasn’t backed down from using Fauci’s words for his own purposes, context or not, and he also decided to shred the NIAID director while springboarding off his not-spectacular baseball pitch (hey, no one can be fantastic at everything). Trump also added several made-up claims about how “Trump was right” and saved millions of lives.

“Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications,” Trump tweeted. “‘No problem, no masks’. WHO no longer likes Lockdowns – just came out against. Trump was right. We saved 2,000,000 USA lives!!!”

Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications. “No problem, no masks”. WHO no longer likes Lockdowns – just came out against. Trump was right. We saved 2,000,000 USA lives!!! https://t.co/YyLyCsbZ7a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2020

As of right now, he’s getting ratio-d on the comments versus retweets, which are sitting at 13,000+ and 12,500+, respectively. As one can imagine, the most-liked comments are calling out Trump for his maskless rallies and downplaying of the pandemic — all the way from the beginning to the present, including his superspreading, bombastic behavior while infected with COVID. Oh, and there’s a bone-spurs remark in there too, since Trump’s implying that Fauci isn’t a patriot.

It’s going to be fine. We have it totally under control. —Donald Trump (mass-murderer) If we are complacent and don't do really aggressive containment and mitigation, the number could go way up…MANY, MANY MILLIONS. —Dr. A. Faucipic.twitter.com/6LOYAmOz8P — Patrick Nova (@PatrickNova6) October 13, 2020

Not a hard choice to make… pic.twitter.com/ady2o8gSPR — 𝓞𝔀𝓷𝓡𝓾𝓵𝓮𝓼 (@OwnRules) October 13, 2020

Fauci is a patriot. But you have the best, most powerful bone spurs and SDNY is strongly looking into your bone spurs and they are wearing a mask cuz your feet smell weird. — Exploding Tree Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) October 13, 2020

No, you killed 220,000 — Avi Flombaum (@aviflombaum) October 13, 2020

fact check:

the 'no masks' comment dates from before scientists determined that masks were effective. that's how science works, hotshot: as you obtain more data, you increase your knowledge base and change your advice. but look at me, explaining science to Prez Stare At Eclipse — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 13, 2020

You didn’t save lives just because you didn’t hit the worst case scenario. That’s not how it works. Your failures killed Americans. And that alone should lead you to prison. Vote Biden. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 13, 2020

Also, not everyone is buying that Trump came up with “prognostications” on his own. He almost undoubtedly had help here, unless the roids have increased his vocabulary.

"Prognostications" Yeah… This one came from Donald 🙄 — James Buchanan (@POTUS_15) October 13, 2020