Getty Image
Viral

Trump Took A Nasty Swing At Dr. Fauci’s Competence, And People Are Not Having It

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

If you thought that Trump’s “ROID RAGE” and his spat with the Lincoln Project would be the height of Trump shenanigans in about one week, you were sadly mistaken. The president, while coming down from the high of shaking his butt at a Florida rally, decided to take a swing at Dr. Anthony Fauci. The timing here is particularly interesting because Fauci has been forced to invest face time in publicly requesting that Trump remove an ad that quotes him out of context (all for the purpose of making it look like Fauci praised Trump’s (botching of his) pandemic response.

Well, Trump hasn’t backed down from using Fauci’s words for his own purposes, context or not, and he also decided to shred the NIAID director while springboarding off his not-spectacular baseball pitch (hey, no one can be fantastic at everything). Trump also added several made-up claims about how “Trump was right” and saved millions of lives.

“Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications,” Trump tweeted. “‘No problem, no masks’. WHO no longer likes Lockdowns – just came out against. Trump was right. We saved 2,000,000 USA lives!!!”

As of right now, he’s getting ratio-d on the comments versus retweets, which are sitting at 13,000+ and 12,500+, respectively. As one can imagine, the most-liked comments are calling out Trump for his maskless rallies and downplaying of the pandemic — all the way from the beginning to the present, including his superspreading, bombastic behavior while infected with COVID. Oh, and there’s a bone-spurs remark in there too, since Trump’s implying that Fauci isn’t a patriot.

Also, not everyone is buying that Trump came up with “prognostications” on his own. He almost undoubtedly had help here, unless the roids have increased his vocabulary.

×