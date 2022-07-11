The House Oversight Committee is planning to hold another televised hearing detailing the build-up to the Jan. 6th insurrection and this one sounds like it could be the most shocking yet.

Over the course of six different hearings, testimonies from Trump White House insiders like Attorney General William Barr, Ivanka Trump, and, most recently, Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have exposed the absolute chaos governing Trump’s bid to overthrow the 2020 Presidential Election. But, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin, Tuesday’s hearing will be the most damning yet. That’s because the Jan. 6th panel plans on exposing an Oval Office meeting held on Dec. 18th, 2020 by members of Trump’s “Team Crazy,” AKA former attorney Rudy Giuliani, conspiracy theorist Sydney Powell, and retired general Michael Flynn.

“Donald Trump was, of course, the central figure who set everything into motion,” Raskin told CBS News’ Face The Nation. But, according to witness testimony, the panel intends to share with the public, Giuliani, Flynn, and Powell were the ones who encouraged the “seizure of voting machines around the country,” despite senior advisors in the administration trying to convince Trump that no evidence of voter fraud had been found. The divide between the two groups — the White House officials urging Trump to accept defeat and Giuliani’s team — led to insiders dubbing the trio “Team Crazy.” They’re the ones who, according to Raskin, prompted Trump to tweet to his followers, demanding they mobilize in protest of the election results.

Trump’s “be there, it will be wild” tweet from Dec 19. pic.twitter.com/caJK2nzkFe — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 7, 2021

That tweet, and the meetings between Giuliani, Powell, Flynn, and Trump, will be the subject of the next hearing with testimony from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone expected to play a big role in showcasing Trump’s involvement in the planning stages of the Jan. 6th insurrection.

“He was the White House counsel at the time. He was aware of every major move … that Donald Trump was making to try to overthrow the 2020 election and essentially seize the presidency,” Raskin said of Cipollone adding that this was the “first time in American history when a president of the United States called a protest against his own government, in fact, to try to stop the counting of Electoral College votes in an election he had lost. [This was the] greatest political offense against the union by a president of the United States in our history. Nothing comes close to it.”

(Via HuffPost)