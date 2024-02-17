Before he was president of the United States, Donald Trump was a serial failed peddler of dumb goods. Trump Steaks. Trump Vodka. Trump Ice (that is, bottled water). Trump: The Game. His own airline, Trump Shuttle. His cycling race, Tour de Trump. And, of course, there was that second Trump presidential term. But did you know about PrivaTest? What was PrivaTest? That was Trump’s line of urine tests, which people were recently shocked to learn was a thing.

Per Mediaite, on Friday MSNBC host Alex Wagner reflected on his very bad legal day, which found him ordered to pay nearly $355 million, plus interest, after being found liable for fraud. To Wagner, it was yet another in a long line of Trump failures.

“Trump stuck his name on everything from to golf courses and apartments, to vodka and steaks,” Wagner said. “There was even a Trump urine test because why not? If Trump was involved, it was good business – even if it was a urine test.”

Wagner was soon joined by colleagues Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell, the latter of whom was particularly taken aback to learn of this factoid.

“First of all, on your trip down Trump memory lane, I thought that I had nothing to learn,” O’Donnell said. “Then came, I learned tonight, about the Trump urine tests… I had no idea that he was that interested in–”

“Urine,” Wagner said.

“I know there are people in the audience who are still processing that and I wanted to help them with it and move on to this,” O’Donnell added.

Can one still purchase a Trump urine test? You sure can. On eBay it’s currently listed for the low low price of 500 clams. To box claims it’s a “unique metabolic test that measures your body’s cellular function to determine which vitamins, minerals & phytonutrients it needs to achieve optimal health.” Those who use the Trump urine test are instructed to take their collected urine and “FedEx the test FREE to our lab” to “Receive your personal Lab Report.”