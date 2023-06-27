Donald Trump doesn’t really understand all of the various things his MAGA followers are mad about at any given time (the former president is reportedly tired of hearing the term “woke“), but he does understand that people will cheer if he mentions those things in some sort of context.

Such was the case at the New Hampshire Republican Federation of Women luncheon on Tuesday where Trump figured everyone in the audience cooks because, c’mon, they’re ladies, right?

“Does anybody like gas stoves? Because you cook a lot more than I do,” Trump said. “‘Cause I have a lot of friends who are really into the cooking thing, and they say gas is better. But they want to take it away.”

While gas stoves are a hot-button issue amongst Republicans, who are convinced there’s some sort of ban coming (there is not), Trump took things to a whole new level by claiming that Democrats are now coming for washers and dryers. Clearly, that must shock the crowd of women, who probably do a lot of laundry. The former president is very smart about these things.

Trump: They want to take away your washing machines and your dryers pic.twitter.com/kfkn0bZpe8 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 27, 2023

“They want to take away your washing machines and your dryers,” Trump declared before wowing the crowd with his complex and nuanced understanding of water.

“They don’t want to give you any water for the washing machine,” Trump ranted. “Even though you have so much water, you don’t know what the hell to do with it up here. It flows out into the ocean.”

Hmm.

(Via Acyn on Twitter)