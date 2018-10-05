A ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Evoked Trump’s Alleged Russian Hotel Romp With Her Wrong Answer

10.05.18 2 hours ago

It’s easy enough to mock game show contestants for epic fails. I mean, just think about it. You’re totally put on the spot, under the bright lights and in front of cameras. Honestly, it all just sounds moderately terrifying, so it shouldn’t be a surprise when someone blurts out something like “a streetcar naked desire” on Wheel of Fortune, or otherwise loses big time with an unfortunate slip up.

You’ve kind of got to feel bad for these people, because on top of losing a bunch of money and game show glory, they typically also get ridiculed online. But then again counterpoint, this is for good reason because it’s also hilarious.

Case in point, on Thursday a Wheel contestant named Melanie attempted to solve a “Same Name” puzzle, which mashes up different combinations of phrases that have a single word in common, for “BRIDAL & _OLD SHOWER.”

The missing word was obviously supposed to be “cold,” however Melanie took a page out of the Trump handbook and answered “Bridal & Gold Shower.”

Unfortunately for Melanie, not only did she lose the game, but her wrong answer definitely did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

