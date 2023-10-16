At this point, the world likely knows more about the intimate details of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s conscious uncoupling than the effects of climate change. The couple has been on a years-long press tour trying to redefine their complex relationship for fans — one that kicked off with Smith’s memoir, Will, and has continued with his wife’s follow-up, Worthy.

Jada’s been doing the media rounds, dropping tidbits about the couple’s seven-year-long separation, her reaction to the Chris Rock Oscar slap, and the romantic entanglements in between but, save a letter written by Will to his estranged wife, the actor hasn’t commented publicly on the book or its reception.

Until now.

Will, who looks to be filming a new adventure docuseries for Disney+, recorded a tongue-in-cheek reaction to Jada’s press tour. The video shows Will snoozing on a boat somewhere in the Arctic as notifications ping in the background as he shares the fun fact that he can sleep anywhere. The actor captioned the clip, “Notifications off :)”.

His wife seemed to enjoy the joke, posting a couple of laughing emojis of her own. And, while everything we’ve learned about their private life has been against our will, it’s still nice to see the pair supporting each other publicly as they open up about the kind of marital struggles that most Hollywood couples just don’t want to talk about.