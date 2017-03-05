This Arizona State Fan’s Extreme Love Of Mayo May Give You Nightmares

Mayonnaise is fine. It’s ok in reasonable sized doses on sandwiches and what not, but people get really, really into the whole “is mayo trash?” debate. Outside of “should pineapple be on pizza?” and “is a hot dog a sandwich?” no food debate gets people going quite as much as whether mayonnaise is good.

Again, it’s fine, but it’s admittedly kind of gross when someone gets way too into mayonnaise, just like it’s kind of gross when anyone puts a comical amount of any condiment on food (other than hot sauce, of course, because hot sauce rules). This one Arizona State hoops fan, for example, brought his love of mayonnaise to another level during the Sun Devils’ game against Arizona.