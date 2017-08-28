The BIG3 May Include Some Even Bigger Names Next Season

Getty Image

Year one of the BIG3 is in the books. The inaugural championship was taken home by Trilogy, the squad led by head coach Rick Mahorn with a roster consisting of co-captain Al Harrington, player-captain Kenyon Martin, James White, Dion Glove, and potential future member of the Cleveland Cavaliers Rashad McCants.

While that team consists of a bunch of dudes most NBA fans would know, the league’s star power this year was kind of lacking. Allen Iverson didn’t play as much as most people would have wanted, while Jason Williams got hurt in the first game of the year. There were plenty of other recognizable players — such as Rashard Lewis, Stephen Jackson, Mike Bibby, and Ricky Davis — but the superstar power on the court wasn’t quite there, which is understandable as it was the first year for the league.

The good news is that BIG3 apparently has big aspirations for its second season. According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated, some huge names could be on the horizon for the league.