Bol Bol isn’t as tall as his father, Manute, and they don’t play the same style game. But some scouting his NBA chances say that’s a very good thing.

Sports Illustrated caught up with Bol Bol—the 7-foot-tall son of one of the tallest players to ever appear in the NBA. The piece chronicles Bol Bol’s life and how his game has developed him into a rising college prospect. Perhaps you’ve seen him hit a step-back three or pull off enough dunks to make him jokingly challenge Shaq’s son to take over the NBA dunk contest.

But the highlights are not just viral videos—coaches say there’s real talent in Bol Bol’s game ready to make an impact at the next level.