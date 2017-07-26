Dan Gilbert Expects Kyrie Irving To Be At Cavs Training Camp Despite Trade Rumors

07.26.17 1 hour ago

Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Cavaliers introduced their new general manager Koby Altman on Wednesday and addressed the bevy of rumors surrounding the fate of Kyrie Irving. Well, sort of.

While the two men stressed that the team was “not broken” there were significant questions they did not address: Will Irving be traded? When will he be traded? And to whom?

Altman insisted it was a “fluid situation” regarding Irving’s status and wouldn’t go into any real details about what plans were for him — although he did still refer to him as a “core piece.” The closest to answering what happens to Irving next came when Gilbert addressed Irving’s contract and what will happen once training camp rolls around in September.

