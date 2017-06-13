Getty Image

The NBA often catches heat for being “too predictable” and, in short, the 2016-2017 NBA season was not a great argument for those who defend against that notion. The Golden State Warriors entered the campaign as prohibitive favorites to claim ultimate glory and, after 82 regular season games and 17 playoff contests, they were able to do just that.

How did we get here? What happened during their run? How did it end? Well, let’s run through it.

The Set-Up

One year ago, the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. This is an event that took place. In the ensuing weeks, Golden State had a few roster decisions to navigate. Because of the salary cap spike, Bob Myers and company had the opportunity to add a max-level player to the mix if so desired, but the team had to decide on the future of Harrison Barnes, Andrew Bogut, and others in order to make it happen.

Barnes’ rights were relinquished and, later, the talented forward signed a lucrative deal with the Dallas Mavericks. From there, the Warriors had to flip Bogut’s salary, but they managed to find a partner (also the Mavericks) and that was the end of that.