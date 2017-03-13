Joel Embiid's Rocky Road To Success

Joel Embiid Is Still Extremely Thirsty For Rihanna

03.13.17 26 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid might not be able to get shots up on the basketball court right now with his torn meniscus, but the Sixers star big man is still shooting his shot off the court with Rihanna.

TMZ Sports ran into Embiid on Sunday night in Los Angeles and asked him if he thought she should give him a chance if he won Rookie of the Year. Embiid, who earlier in the night had proclaimed teammate Dario Saric as the real Rookie of the Year, took the opportunity to profess his love for Rihanna and plead for her to call him.

“Hey, Rihanna, I love you,” he said. “I love you, Rihanna. Call on me, man. Hit me up. I love you.”

This isn’t the first time Embiid has made a strong push for Rihanna’s affection. Earlier this year he told fans he needed them to vote him into the All-Star game so he could get a date with a celebrity, which most assumed was Rihanna (although maybe not!), but back in 2014 he took to Twitter in an effort to get a date with the singer, to no avail. After seemingly getting off his Rihanna kick for a bit (and dealing with some drama in his love life around Valentine’s Day), Embiid is back to his one true love, Ri Ri.

