Kevin Love Learned He Was Moving To Center From LeBron, Not Tyronn Lue

Getty Image

Kevin Love will have a new role for the Cleveland Cavaliers this fall, but his coach wasn’t the one that broke it to the now-center this season. That honor goes to LeBron James, who either had some inside information or at least gleaned it before everyone else.

The Cavs will certainly look different this fall, with Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder and Dwyane Wade in the starting lineup and Isaiah Thomas rehabbing his way to a spot in the rotation at some point this season. That means a lot of shuffling — Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith to the bench, much to their chagrin — including a move of Kevin Love to center.

Love, however, wasn’t the first on his team to know he’d be moving to the five. In fact, he said during an interview with ESPN that Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue never really got a chance to pitch Love on the move at all.