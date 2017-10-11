Kevin Love Learned He Was Moving To Center From LeBron, Not Tyronn Lue

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.11.17 43 mins ago

Getty Image

Kevin Love will have a new role for the Cleveland Cavaliers this fall, but his coach wasn’t the one that broke it to the now-center this season. That honor goes to LeBron James, who either had some inside information or at least gleaned it before everyone else.

The Cavs will certainly look different this fall, with Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder and Dwyane Wade in the starting lineup and Isaiah Thomas rehabbing his way to a spot in the rotation at some point this season. That means a lot of shuffling — Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith to the bench, much to their chagrin — including a move of Kevin Love to center.

Love, however, wasn’t the first on his team to know he’d be moving to the five. In fact, he said during an interview with ESPN that Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue never really got a chance to pitch Love on the move at all.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKEVIN LOVELeBron JamesTyronn Lue

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 8 hours ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 6 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 6 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP