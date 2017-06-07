Everything We Learned From Lonzo Ball’s Pre-Draft Workout With The Lakers

Getty Image

The Lakers held the most anticipated draft workout west of Boston — who hosted Markelle Fultz earlier in the week — when they brought in Lonzo Ball for a pre-draft workout. The Lakers, who hold the No. 2 overall pick, have been connected to Ball since Lonzo’s father, LaVar, started trying to “speak it into existence” back in March by stating that he only wanted his son to play for the hometown Lakers.

Ball has, to this point, avoided workouts with other teams as he seems single-mindedly focused on playing for the Lakers — he is one of only two top prospects, along with Fultz, that has not worked out with the Sixers, who hold the No. 3 pick.