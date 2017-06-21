Getty/Ralph Ordaz

The University of Kentucky will have the most pro prospects in the green room at the NBA Draft on Thursday with three Wildcats in New York. Among them is Malik Monk, one of the most intriguing draft prospects in the pool. Monk dazzled in college and is a dynamic shooter ready to hit the floor and make it rain three-pointers for an NBA team this fall.

The projected Top 10 pick skipped the NBA pre-draft combine, but has been put through his paces in individual workouts. With the draft nearly upon us, we talked to Monk about draft night fashion, his thoughts on the Triangle and the Knicks, what it’s like playing for coach Cal, and who he compares himself to as he gets ready to take his talents to the NBA.

You’ve been through a lot of workouts to get you prepared for the draft on Thursday. Have you enjoyed the process?

Oh yeah. It’s the only time you have to travel and see different cities. I’ve enjoyed it.