The NBA rest debate continues to rage on as the league tries to figure out what it can do to avoid teams like the Warriors, Cavs and Spurs sitting their best players for entire games.
Commissioner Adam Silver has called it a “significant issue” in a memo to the NBA’s Board of Governors and floated the idea of punishing teams that rest players. LeBron James has said there’s no real way for the NBA to stop teams from resting players, while Doc Rivers has requested national TV games not be scheduled on back-to-backs to avoid games like Cavs-Clippers or Warriors-Spurs. Jeff Van Gundy and Charles Barkley have yelled a lot about it, and Chris Bosh offered a measured take for the anti-rest side.
Everyone involved knows what the correct answer to limiting players resting is, but everyone also knows that it involves the potential for a loss of revenue. Cutting the number of games on the schedule in order to eliminate back-to-backs is the solution that would work, but the league, players and (maybe most importantly) TV networks don’t want to lose out on revenue.
However, there is at least one person in the NBA willing to take a pay cut in order to reduce the number of games played: Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
Kerr told reporters in Dallas that he would be open to a reduction in games on the schedule, even as small as 82 to 75, in order to give players more time off between games even if it meant he made less money.
“I wouldn’t be opposed to it, even at the expense to my own salary, but it’s something that everyone would have to agree to,” Kerr said. “I think even just going down to 75 games, I think that would make a dramatic difference in schedule. Now I don’t see that happening because there is money at stake for everybody.”
Games change. The Spurs started resting players and what do you know, they won like 5 championships. Other, smart coaches looked at that as possibly part of a winning equation and are trying it out. They are adapting to a new and possibly more successful way of winning at the highest level. Or yeah, maybe we can all just call them pussies or whatever because Jeff Van Gundy and Charles Barkley played before someone had a good idea.
I don’t really have a problem with guys resting outside of the fact that yeah, it sucks for fans who only get to see one or so games a year in person. That sucks. The Celtics used to play four “home” games a year in Hartford and it was really the only chance I had to see NBA basketball and if resting was en vogue at the time you know those are the games the stars would have sat out. As it was we got to see Jordan, Olajuwan, Barkley and some others come through, which was great. Anyway – what I don’t get about this is if you were a coach, wouldn’t you want to rest one superstar at a time, rather than sitting everyone on the same night? Wouldn’t this be a good chance for your team to learn to play without one star, a much more realistic possibility as far as injuries are concerned, rather than just tanking a game because you don’t care? So sit LeBron on Monday, Kyrie on Wednesday and Love on Thursday. Everyone gets rest and the team starts to learn to exist at less than 100%. Plus, the Monday fans are the only ones that really get screwed, cause come on, everyone is there for James anyway.