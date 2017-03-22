Getty Image

The NBA rest debate continues to rage on as the league tries to figure out what it can do to avoid teams like the Warriors, Cavs and Spurs sitting their best players for entire games.

Commissioner Adam Silver has called it a “significant issue” in a memo to the NBA’s Board of Governors and floated the idea of punishing teams that rest players. LeBron James has said there’s no real way for the NBA to stop teams from resting players, while Doc Rivers has requested national TV games not be scheduled on back-to-backs to avoid games like Cavs-Clippers or Warriors-Spurs. Jeff Van Gundy and Charles Barkley have yelled a lot about it, and Chris Bosh offered a measured take for the anti-rest side.

Everyone involved knows what the correct answer to limiting players resting is, but everyone also knows that it involves the potential for a loss of revenue. Cutting the number of games on the schedule in order to eliminate back-to-backs is the solution that would work, but the league, players and (maybe most importantly) TV networks don’t want to lose out on revenue.

However, there is at least one person in the NBA willing to take a pay cut in order to reduce the number of games played: Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr told reporters in Dallas that he would be open to a reduction in games on the schedule, even as small as 82 to 75, in order to give players more time off between games even if it meant he made less money.