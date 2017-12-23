Getty Image

Two of the most explosive players in the NBA will get signature sneakers through Nike next year. It was revealed on Thursday that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook will receive signature kicks for the first time in their NBA careers in 2018. The news came via an earnings call in which Nike CEO Mark Parker went through a list of new sneakers that will drop in the not-too-distant future.

Parker listed off a handful of Nike athletes that will get the latest versions of their already-established signature shoes, including the much-anticipated Kyrie 4. In there, according to Sole Collector, Parker dropped the news about the reigning MVP and the Greek Freak.

“In the next several weeks alone, we’ll deliver the next version of the industry’s biggest signature shoe with the Kyrie 4,” Parker said. “We’ll build on the incredible first year of Paul George’s signature shoe with the PG2. We’ll introduce an all-new Flyknit construction with Kobe’s next performance design. And Jordan Brand will launch its first signature shoe with reigning MVP Russell Westbrook. We’re also thrilled to expand our relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo as we bring his unique personality to life through new signature product and storytelling next year.”