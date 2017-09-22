Frank William Miller, Junior

What’s Heard

Janelle James: Black and Mild (Album)

If you don’t know who Janelle James is, you’re about to. The Night Train with Wyatt Cenac and @midnight comic has successfully carved out a place for herself in the bustling New York comedy scene during the past few years. She also scored entry to the “New Faces” category at the 2016 Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal. James’s debut album, Black and Mild, will begin streaming on Friday, September 29th. Recorded at Acme Comedy Co. in Minneapolis, James “whips” through bits on “dating, popular culture and working as a stand-up comedian.” Black and Mild is available for pre-order here.