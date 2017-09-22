Comedy Now: Janelle James Gets ‘Black And Mild’ And ‘Def Comedy Jam’ Celebrates 25 Years

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Heard

Janelle James: Black and Mild (Album)

If you don’t know who Janelle James is, you’re about to. The Night Train with Wyatt Cenac and @midnight comic has successfully carved out a place for herself in the bustling New York comedy scene during the past few years. She also scored entry to the “New Faces” category at the 2016 Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal. James’s debut album, Black and Mild, will begin streaming on Friday, September 29th. Recorded at Acme Comedy Co. in Minneapolis, James “whips” through bits on “dating, popular culture and working as a stand-up comedian.” Black and Mild is available for pre-order here.

