Anthony Bourdain Sounds Off About Donald Trump And America’s Future

CNN/Getty Images

Anthony Bourdain has never been known for holding back an opinion. And whether you agree with those opinions or not, you still have to respect the guy’s honesty. He calls it as he sees it. Bourdain recently sat down with Helen Rosner over at Eater to discuss the current state of American politics and what it means to, well, everyone. He was not short on responses, ideas, or fears.

Right out of the gate Bourdain doesn’t mince words on how he views The Donald as a fellow New Yorker, “I’m not saying I know the guy personally, not like I’d hug him, but I’m saying that as a New Yorker, we pretty much are neighbors.” Bourdain continues, “and my many years of living in his orbit have not left me with a favorable impression, let’s put it that way.”