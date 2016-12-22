These Are The Best And Worst Run States In The USA

Anthony Bourdain Sounds Off About Donald Trump And America’s Future

#Politics
12.22.16 4 hours ago

CNN/Getty Images

Anthony Bourdain has never been known for holding back an opinion. And whether you agree with those opinions or not, you still have to respect the guy’s honesty. He calls it as he sees it. Bourdain recently sat down with Helen Rosner over at Eater to discuss the current state of American politics and what it means to, well, everyone. He was not short on responses, ideas, or fears.

Right out of the gate Bourdain doesn’t mince words on how he views The Donald as a fellow New Yorker, “I’m not saying I know the guy personally, not like I’d hug him, but I’m saying that as a New Yorker, we pretty much are neighbors.” Bourdain continues, “and my many years of living in his orbit have not left me with a favorable impression, let’s put it that way.”

TOPICS#Politics
TAGSanthony bourdaindonald trumpFOODPolitics

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP