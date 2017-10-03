These Cities Are The Most Popular Fall Destinations Around The Globe

Fall is a cheap time to travel. Maybe the cheapest. Discounts abound for flights and hotels around the world — making booking an adventure hard to say no to. Fall is also a great time to check out the corners of the world where summer means immense crowds and/or intense summer heat. In autumn, the crowds are smaller and the weather is much more tenable.

American Express Travel weighed in on the best travel spots for fall by identifying the places around the globe that see a spike in interest and bookings come this season. They found eight destinations around the world that are as varied as they are spectacular. So we cobbled together a visual tour — which will hopefully inspire you to take that leap and book a ticket somewhere new.

Let’s dive into all the food, adventure, and discovery that awaits us this fall around the world.

Beirut, Lebanon

Gemmayze

A post shared by Olivia (@olivia.mariel) on

The Middle East often falls off people’s radars for travel these days. That’s unfortunate. Beirut is a gorgeous city on the sea with a killer bar scene, fantastic food, and an overall chill. Check out the Gemmayzeh neighborhood. It’s full of street artists, unique cafes, great restaurants, and hidden cocktail bars.

Morning Beirut 💛 @xswest

A post shared by Olivia (@olivia.mariel) on

me staring at a lebanese pengting

A post shared by زويا (@zoya.raza) on

