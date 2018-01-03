Chef Tyler Herald Shares His Favorite Food Experiences in Indianapolis

Welcome to EAT THIS CITY , your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

This week, we’re making a stop in Indianapolis, Indiana, home to the famed Indianapolis 500, the world’s largest single-day sporting event. As any visitor knows, this city is more than cars on a track. It’s also home to vibrant culinary and brewery scenes. Our host for today’s tour of the best places to eat in the city is Tyler Herald, the executive chef for Patachou, Inc — a family of 13 restaurants established by powerhouse restaurateur Martha Hoover.

Chef Herald is responsible for ingredient sourcing, menu development, and kitchen management for all locations of Cafe Patachou, Petite Chou Bistro, Napolese Pizzeria, and Public Greens. His food is all about local and seasonal ingredients, which means he has forged some powerful friendships with farmers across Indiana. In fact, Patachou is the largest supporter of family farms, boasting more than 40 local producers on its menu. And, the farming community appreciates their patronage. Herald was awarded the Ross Faris Award by the Broad Ripple Farmers Market.

Feeling hungry? Then let’s get right to Tyler Herald’s can’t miss food experiences in Indianapolis!

Pizza

Bazbeaux Pizza

I’d have to go with Bazbeaux. Bazbeaux has been around Indianapolis for a long time. I can remember going there when I was young, and they were one of the first pizza places you really saw different kinds of ingredients. One childhood memory is going there and seeing shrimp on a pizza for the first time.

