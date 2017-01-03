Try These Healthy Alternatives Before Abandoning Your New Year’s Diet

Getty Image

The beginning of a new year means that people all over the country are starting their resolutions. Many of these so-called resolutions include getting in better shape and eating healthier foods. That doesn’t mean that you need to completely cut out all of the foods you love, you just need to make a few little changes to guarantee yourself a healthy, happy New Year.

So, eat up. Just try a few tweaks:

Cheeseburgers

Shutterstock

Nobody is saying that you can’t enjoy a burger every now and then. It’s just probably not a good idea to eat a greasy, bacon cheeseburger every day (or even every week). You can go the route of the turkey burger or chicken burger, but if you really want to go the healthy route you’ll try a veggie burger. Yes, you read that right. Gone are the days of the bland tofu-based burgers.

2016 even gave the world a vegetable-based burger that “bleeds” like a regular burger. They can only get better in 2017.