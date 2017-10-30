Class Up Your Place With One Of These 40 Cool Halloween Pumpkins

yes, Yes, YES!!!!!! SO looking forward to seeing #WonderWoman this weekend!! @gal_gadot #pumpkins #nerdoween A post shared by The Pumpkin Geek (@thepumpkingeek) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Wonder Woman pumpkin by Alex Wer.

Halloween is almost here, and some of us haven’t even stabbed anything and eaten its innards yet. We’re talking about pumpkins of course. If you haven’t picked a design yet, we’re here to help. We’ve gathered some cool Halloween pumpkins as we have in previous years.

Some of the best Halloween pumpkin ideas come from TV shows like Rick and Morty, Game of Thrones, and Stranger Things:

“I’m Pumpkin Rick!!!” via Rick and Morty.

It's #NationalPumpkinDay!! Comment your best Rick and Morty pumpkin! 🎃🎃 (ps. we will share the best one 🙃) pic.twitter.com/SmYmuwkmv9 — Rick & Morty (@itsrickmorty) October 26, 2017

More Pumpkin Rick (Rick and Morty) by shnnzrt.

PUMPKIN RIIIIIIIICCCKKKK #rickandmorty A post shared by Shannen Robyn (@shnnzrt) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

A very dangerous version of Scary Terry (Rick and Morty) via rickmymorty.