Vortex

What, oh, what to do this Halloween? There’s surely going to be the usual drunken bar parties with their sloppy costume contests. Those with kids will be saddled with trick-or-treating. Some of us will sit at home and marathon scary movies or TV. Others will go to haunted houses.

Why not do something a little more spectacular this All Hallow’s Eve? Something like hitting up a location from one of your favorite horror movies. A place to go and be creeped out — soaking in the vibes of a place that brought so much fear into the world.

To help you in this endeavor, we’ve compiled a list of some of the locations around America from our favorite classic horror movies. These terror-inducing spots are spread out all over the country, so you might want to book a flight soon. Or just check out a spot near you. Either way, hitting up a location from a great horror film is a great way to spend Halloween.

Evan’s City Cemetery from Night of the Living Dead — Evan’s City, Pennsylvania

It was in the Evan’s City Cemetery where “they’re coming to get you, Barbara,” was uttered in the opening scene of George Romero’s seminal Night of the Living Dead. A moment later, a reanimated corpse shuffled from behind a gravestone — hungry for human flesh — and the modern zombie genre was born. That iconic opening scene has turned Evan’s City Cemetery into a mecca for every horror aficionado on the planet.

Deep in the wooden prairies north of Pittsburgh, you’ll find the tiny hamlet of Evan’s City. A few dozen blocks of two-story houses built in another era spread our like a spider’s web from the main street and that’s about it. Just outside of town, down Franklin Road, you’ll find the Evan’s City Cemetery perched on a hill surrounded by trees. It’s a spooky place on its own. Add in the living dead dimension and you’ve got yourself a great place to spend Halloween, pay respect to Romero, and live out your walking dead fantasies.