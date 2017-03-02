Getty Image

Ed Sheeran lived out the fantasy of countless wrong-headed pop music haters. In a new interview with The Guardian, the “Shape Of You” singer reveals how he thwacked Justin Bieber in right in the dome with a golf club. Apparently, it was all a part of a plan that Bieber had for Sheeran to hit a golf ball off a tee that Bieber was holding in his mouth. Surprisingly, Bieber made the decision while stone-cold sober, which is more than can be said of Sheeran.

Via the interview:

“We were in Japan. We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, ‘Fuck, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung. And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening?”

That’s an awkward situation but we’re willing to be that Sheeran’s friendship with Bieber is probably okay. How can Bieber hold a grudge when the red-headed strummer made Bieber a ton of money by writing the Purpose standout “Love Yourself”? And suffering grievous head injuries in the name of goofing around is something that Sheeran can relate to.

Speaking of the connection between the two, Sheeran’s new album Divide is out tomorrow and is poised to do Bieber level numbers off of the strength of songs like “Shape.”