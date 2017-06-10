Check Out Gorillaz’s Demon Dayz Festival This Weekend Thanks To This Livestream

06.10.17 2 days ago

Before Humanz, we hadn’t heard from Gorillaz for a few years, so Damon Albarn did all he could to make sure that his virtual band’s real comeback didn’t go unnoticed. The band released a 360-degree music video, announced a TV show, created a “mixed reality” app, performed “Feel Good Inc.” with Stephen Colbert, and started their own music festival, Demon Dayz.

The line-up is going to be pretty stacked, too: Albarn previously said, “We’ve got pretty much everyone who’s on the record here. A few people couldn’t make it because they had other stuff that was booked in beforehand. But they’ll be all here when we play [Demon Dayz].” He wasn’t kidding, since the list of performers has been confirmed to include, aside from Gorillaz themselves, Vince Staples, De La Soul, Danny Brown, Little Simz, Fufanu, Kali Uchis, Popcaan and Kilo Kish.

Of course, tickets are sold out, so if you didn’t score some, don’t fret: You can watch Demon Dayz online all weekend, thanks to a livestream via Red Bull TV. Coverage starts Saturday at 2 pm EST, so check out the talent-heavy event above, and find the broadcast schedule below.

Channel 1
2 pm – Fufanu
2:30 pm – De La Soul
4 pm – Gorillaz

Channel 2
2 pm – Kilo Kish
3:10 pm – De La Soul (replay)
4 pm – Danny Brown

