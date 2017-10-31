zoe_unknown: @Harry_Styles broke up the song bc someone feels bad pic.twitter.com/FtpJmwf98n — best harry pics (@TheStylesFandom) October 29, 2017

Harry Styles sure does love his fans (even though they grab his crotch sometimes): He endearingly defended the enthusiasm of his teenage girl fans earlier this year, and during a show in London this weekend, he put his performance on hold when he noticed a fan in need of some attention.

During his October 29th concert at the Eventim Apollo, Styles saw a fan having a panic attack in the middle of playing “Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart,” so he stopped the show, and as security addressed the situation, he said to the crowd, “Is everyone OK? You still with me? Do you want to help her up? If everyone could give her some space… if everyone could chill for one second, we’ll get some people.”

The fan, named Annie, wrote about the experience in a series of tweets:

“Harry Styles stopped his entire show because I got crushed and then watched me being pulled over the barrier. That was one of the most horrendous panic attacks I’ve ever had, like even the medics were terrified of the state I was in. Harry is so f*cking pure I can’t believe it. I feel like f*cking sh*t but I’m so grateful to Harry for having such a pure heart and stopping the show to get security to help me.”

Annie was also upset about missing the show, but in a kindhearted move, the venue made it up to her and gave her a ticket for Styles’ performance there the following night.

Watch video of the moment above, and revisit our review of Styles’ self-titled debut solo album here.