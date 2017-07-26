Selena Gomez Is A Woman Possessed In The Eerie Summertime ‘Fetish’ Video

07.26.17

Selena Gomez is clearly on the path to a new album — and she’s slowly but subtly become a masterful pop star on the way. Following up her initial new single “Bad Liar” — and that killer collab with Kygo, “It Ain’t Me” — the icing on her cake might be “Fetish.”

The song features Gucci Mane, and has already been sizzling for a couple weeks. Teasers of a video directed by Petra Collins have also been bubbling on Selena’s Instagram and elsewhere, and today the real video is finally here.

