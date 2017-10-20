The Deluxe Edition Of The ‘Stranger Things 2’ Soundtrack Includes 15 Bonus Halloween Songs

#Stranger Things
10.20.17 1 hour ago

Apple Music

With the release of the highly-anticipated second season of Netflix’s Stranger Things less than two weeks(!) away, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein of S U R V I V E have revealed the sounds that will complement the visuals for the show’s next nine hours. The Stranger Things 2 soundtrack is a whopping 34 tracks long, featuring the return of the distinct, hazy synths that made the two-volume first installment a smash hit.

However, in addition to the soundtrack itself, Dixon and Stein have also revealed a deluxe edition that features 15 additional songs being billed as a bonus Halloween album. Gone are the days of playing “Monster Mash” on an endless loop as the trick-or-treaters roam the neighborhood, as Dixon and Stein have provided a half-hour of haunting and cerebral tunes that will be sure to induce the spooks within anyone that happens to come by. At the time of posting, the deluxe edition of the soundtrack is only available on Apple Music, as a second-disc addendum to the original 34-track album. Stream the entire soundtrack in full below here.

Netflix will unleash Stranger Things 2 on the world on 10/27. Check out the final trailer here and start organizing your viewing parties now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things
TAGSKyle Dixon and Michael SteinStranger ThingsStranger Things 2

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 days ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP