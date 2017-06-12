UPROXX

The feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift has been simmering since Taylor first threw Katy under the boss in that infamous 2014 Rolling Stone cover story that preceded her releasing 1989. The “Bad Blood” has been boiling between Katy and Taylor ever since, and it began to boil over as Perry geared up to release her own new album, Witness.

In most recent events, Perry openly addressed the feud on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Swift put all of her music back on streaming services the night that Katy’s album was officially out, and then over the weekend Perry magnanimously declared that she “loves” Taylor in an intimate interview. But it seems unlikely that this empty gesture will be enough to end the feud, which is going on three years now. Here’s a complete timeline that fully addresses how these two went from pop star acquaintances to bitter rivals. The fight has been strong since 2013, but remember, before that, these two were friends.

July 2009

Getty Image

It’s worth remembering that things weren’t always this way. Like we’ve all heard Swift belt countless times, it used to be mad love between Perry and Swift. In July 2009, the pair had a friendly back and forth on Twitter and even talked about making some music together.

Watching the Waking up in Vegas video. I love Katy Perry. I think I'm going to hang her poster on my wall now. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 6, 2009

@taylorswift13 You're as sweet as pie! Let's write a song together about the subject we know best… for my new record. It'll be brilliant~ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 6, 2009

October 25, 2009

@Katyperry knows how to throw a birthday party! I would even go as far as to say it was party-licious. Best EVER. Happy bday, pretty girl!! — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 25, 2009

Katy Perry throws a birthday party and invites Taylor Swift. Swift complimented her hosts skills on Twitter and wished her a happy birthday. Things are very chill.