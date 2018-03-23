Over the course of her career, Taylor Swift has tended to shy away from making any sort of political statement. This has led to some criticism in the recent past, like from a writer who called on Swift to denounce white supremacy (the writer was later threatened with a lawsuit by Swift’s attorney). Now, though, Swift has decided to take a political stance and express her solidarity with the students at Parkland High School after the shooting that claimed 17 lives.
No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship. I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.
