Taylor Swift Takes A Rare Political Stance In A Post Supporting March For Our Lives And Gun Reform

#March For Our Lives #Taylor Swift
03.23.18 1 min ago

Getty Image

Over the course of her career, Taylor Swift has tended to shy away from making any sort of political statement. This has led to some criticism in the recent past, like from a writer who called on Swift to denounce white supremacy (the writer was later threatened with a lawsuit by Swift’s attorney). Now, though, Swift has decided to take a political stance and express her solidarity with the students at Parkland High School after the shooting that claimed 17 lives.

Around The Web

TOPICS#March For Our Lives#Taylor Swift
TAGSGUN VIOLENCEMarch For Our LivesPARKLANDTAYLOR SWIFT

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP