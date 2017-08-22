Taylor Swift Could Be Dropping A New Single On Friday

Getty Image

Not to be upstaged by such a trivial celestial event as a total eclipse, Taylor Swift has been leaking a number of hints that new music and her sixth album are imminent. After largely stepping back from the spotlight for nearly a year, Swift deleted all of her social media post last week, and then released a 10 second teaser video of what appears to be a snake. While it looks like she may be tackling the controversy with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with that post, one of Swift’s frequent video collaborators, director Joseph Kahn, also alluded to her upcoming supremacy of the musical world. Whether you want them to or not, all signs are pointing to TS6.

If a new report from US Weekly (I know, ok?) is to be believed, the first single from the upcoming, so far unnamed album could be coming as soon as Friday, August 25. According to a source, “The song is poppy. She’s being very secretive about it [the new album], but it’s going to be a really good one.”

Honestly, the timing makes sense. Swift is set to attend the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and what better time to perform new music? The fact that the subject of her biggest feud, Katy Perry, is hosting the awards show is just icing on the cake.

(Via US Weekly)