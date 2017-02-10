The case against the case against? Let’s slow this roll a little. Do we really need another article defending Kanye West? Because no matter how well it’s written, he’s going to be fine. He’ll wake up tomorrow in sheets with a higher thread than most of our bank balances, successful, wealthy, famous, and married to a beautiful woman who seems to genuinely like his weird ass. He doesn’t need anyone to take up arms on his behalf. He’s covered.
But like Yeezy himself, I’ll go ahead and ignore all logical advice and just push ahead. Not because the rap star desires (or even deserves) an advocate, but because I think the absolute disdain he catches online says a lot about us. It speaks to where we’ve been and where we’re headed.
More importantly, I think that Kanye is — for real — one of our greatest living artists. A creative genius, just like he always says. And that his artist output is far more important than our vitriol. As we head into The Grammys this weekend, an award show he’s infamously demanded recognize his brilliance, it’s time to take a look at why he’s maybe been right about that all along. So, Imma let you finish, but first here’s the case against the case against him:
I liked College Dropout and Late Registration so I was with him but he’s gotten progressively more obnoxious and his music has gotten worse. Yeezus was trash.
Now whenever he opens his mouth I realize how I liked him much better when he had his jaw wired shut.
I like how you mention “other rappers like(…) Marky Mark”. You’re right and I don’t disagree, but I still thought it was funny.
Had to do it!
The fact you felt you had to write this means he’s obnoxious and you’re probably trying too hard.
Fuck him for the Trump stuff, too, and that was some super weak shit in defense. Fucking Walt Whitman, dude? Fucking *Walt* *Whitman*?
This fucker has more people bending over backwards to create a reality where he’s not just a narcissistic asshole with a perfectly fine music career. He has to be a genius and all this obvious asshole behavior is something else, I swear, just read my thinkpiece.
We didn’t need another article defending Kanye West.
Maybe, but I don’t know. If someone is ready to distrust Kanye’s motives for talking to the president and not believe the stated reasons, they’d better have Cornel West in the roledex and be insanely educated on matters of race. Because from my vantage point, to distrust his stated objectives is quite racist.
@Steve Bramucci Get the ENTIRE fuck out of here.
You think questioning a black person’s motives about something–particularly when said questioning is based on evidence of the guy’s past actions and character that don’t involve stanning everything like a child–is, absent anything else, racist?
I’m not going to play out my not-racist bonafides for you champ, but if you plan on doing this sort of thing for a living you need to get better at it. This is embarrassing.
I mean… wow. Confirms everything I wrote. You suck at this.
You openly admit there are 8 key fronts on which Kanye gets legit shade (eliciting your response). That alone should tell you something. Having to spend so much time and effort defending/rationalizing a musician is pretty unusual and IMO a waste of time.
You can either separate the person from the art (in which this article is not needed) or you can’t (in which you already stopped listening to Kanye because he’s a tool)
@Fartakiss you’re absolutely right. Nailed it. So i guess my whole article can be summed up as this:::
You don’t ALWAYS have to separate the person from the art; but Kanye’s crimes are so innocuous that you should.
Most great things are made by total assholes. If I constantly took personalities into consideration I might as well say goodbye to 95% of music, tv, movies, books, art, etc.
Exactly. Why the Steve Bramuccis of the world can’t be content with this will never ever make sense to me.
@StiflegStilly there’s gotta be a limit, to what we accept, right? I just don’t think Kanye has hit that limit.
Vince and I talked about this here:
[uproxx.com]
As someone who grew up loving the Native Tongues (excluding Queen Latifah), Beastie Boys, etc. I do not get Kanye West. I have tries and I have only ever liked American Boy.