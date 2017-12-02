The Dumbest College Football Things That Happened This Week, Ranked

#College Football
Associate Editor
12.02.17

Getty Image

This has been the longest week in college football history. The sport’s coaching carousel is turning at an incredibly fast rate, and the best part is that we still have another weekend of games and bowl assignments coming within the next few days. Plus there are still some coaching vacancies that have not been filled! It’s all very fun and stupid.

When college football decides to get silly, it is capable of going to a level that no other sport can achieve. That has been on display over the last seven days, as things like Chip Kelly going to UCLA and Dan Mullen taking the Florida job both feel like they happened a million years ago because so many other crazy things have happened in the meantime.

Let’s take a look back on the dumbest things that have happened this week, ranking them from “really dumb” to “Tennessee.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILSARKANSAS RAZORBACKSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLFLORIDA STATE SEMINOLESTENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 1 day ago
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP