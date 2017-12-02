The Dumbest College Football Things That Happened This Week, Ranked

Getty Image

This has been the longest week in college football history. The sport’s coaching carousel is turning at an incredibly fast rate, and the best part is that we still have another weekend of games and bowl assignments coming within the next few days. Plus there are still some coaching vacancies that have not been filled! It’s all very fun and stupid.

When college football decides to get silly, it is capable of going to a level that no other sport can achieve. That has been on display over the last seven days, as things like Chip Kelly going to UCLA and Dan Mullen taking the Florida job both feel like they happened a million years ago because so many other crazy things have happened in the meantime.

Let’s take a look back on the dumbest things that have happened this week, ranking them from “really dumb” to “Tennessee.”