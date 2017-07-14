Why Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Matters

Getty Image

We’re knee-deep in the promotion for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather now, and what was once one of those funny little “who would win” talking points has manifested itself into what will be one of the biggest combat sports events of all-time. Still, it’s receiving less respect than a main event in the local bingo hall.

It has been written off as a joke fight for so long the stigma it refuses to leave the narrative despite tens of thousands of people showing up for the press conferences. It’s a circus, yes, but it’s also a true event. An important landmark in combat sports history, even if the talking heads are dismissive.

The fight that was once considered slightly more realistic than Rousey vs. Mayweather has turned real, and still, no one seems to be giving this epic battle its due. Of course, we can call this fight utterly ridiculous, because it is. That’s the result of the personalities involved and the sea of green surrounding them. But just because both men are getting paid a pile of money it doesn’t invalidate the fight itself.

What we have here is not only one of the biggest fights ever, if not the biggest in terms of sheer eyeballs, we have the final chapter of MMA vs. Boxing. It’s the all-important MMA vs. Boxing rubber match. When Randy Couture dominated James Toney at UFC, the sports were even 1-1. Revenge for what Ray Mercer did to Tim Sylvia.