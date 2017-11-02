Getty Image

Every year, retailers seem to be increasing their hours of operation through Thanksgiving week to get the edge on their competition. It’s to the point where Black Friday proper is more like a Dark Gray Wednesday. Now, Black Friday deals are popping up so early in November that the whole month can be considered Black Friday. It’s thankfully taking the emphasis off lining up at 2 AM the day after Thanksgiving, but the pressure is still on to get the best deal possible while they last.

And so, November 1st marked the first signs of Black Friday Month. Dell, JCPenney, Home Depot, Kohl’s, and Toys ‘R Us all have deals up now, and here are some of the best.

Dell is running an “early access” sale which will run through November 3rd at 8 AM, and their most enticing deal is a Dell 28 Ultra HD 4K Monitor. Normally, it’s $599 and it’s on sale for $429. As someone who just went through hell searching for a new, future-proof PC monitor, this is a good choice for a great price. It’s not HDR, but you can’t get high-quality 4K picture for much cheaper than this.

Check out the rest of Dell’s Early Access deals on laptops, PCs and monitors right here.

BlackFridayAds.net just posted 72 pages (!!!) of JCPenney’s sale, which is said to vary by store. The wide-ranging sale is on everything from pajamas to jewelry to toys and power tools.

Amazon is unleashing some serious deals for an undetermined amount of time, the best of which is probably the Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K LED TV currently running $1194.90. Earlier in the day, USA Today reported the price being at a cool $989.99, which is a saving of over $700. That’s insane.

Amazon also has a Vitamix 5300 blender on sale for $259, which is $100 off the retail price. If you pick up a Vitamix, your life changes in a weird way that’s hard to explain. You can make soup in them. Seriously, it’ll spin so fast the contents heat up. It’s very entertaining.

For those that wisely use Black Friday as a time to enhance their living area, Home Depot’s sale runs from 11-1 to 11-30 and is featuring massive sales on everything from convection ovens to washer/dryer units with savings ranging from five percent to a whopping 40 percent off.

(Via Inquisitr)