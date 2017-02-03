Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the latest “A Closer Look” segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Seth digs in to just how well or poorly Donald Trump is doing now that everybody has made it through the first few weeks of his presidency. While “made it through” might be an optimistic perspective about the last 13 days, everyone reading this is at least still around to watch a fun video roasting our country’s president. So that’s a positive sign, right?

In his latest political and joke-filled diatribe about the current presidential administration, some obvious subjects came up. Such as Trump’s semi-serious threat to invade Mexico by once again saying that the country has some “bad hombres.” Meyers altering Roosevelt’s iconic Pearl Harbor Address to including Japan having bad hombres as well just makes how far the country has come since that time even more stark. The clip puts viewers into the position of having to consider what kind of speech Trump would give — or his administration would write for him! — and the hypothetical results are…not great.

It’s also telling that the (latest) Mexico comments from this week aren’t even the worst thing Trump has done in the last few days. Not even close! After all, Trump hit a majority disapproval rating faster than any president ever…after only 8 days. Come for the picking apart of Trump’s many, many verbal gaffes, but stay for the Betsy DeVos catastrophe! It’s a veritable buffet of political nonsense.