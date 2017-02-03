Everything You Need To Know About Neil Gorsuch

Seth Meyers Uses The Latest ‘A Closer Look’ To Analyze Donald Trump’s First Week In Office

Trending Writer
02.02.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

In the latest “A Closer Look” segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Seth digs in to just how well or poorly Donald Trump is doing now that everybody has made it through the first few weeks of his presidency. While “made it through” might be an optimistic perspective about the last 13 days, everyone reading this is at least still around to watch a fun video roasting our country’s president. So that’s a positive sign, right?

In his latest political and joke-filled diatribe about the current presidential administration, some obvious subjects came up. Such as Trump’s semi-serious threat to invade Mexico by once again saying that the country has some “bad hombres.” Meyers altering Roosevelt’s iconic Pearl Harbor Address to including Japan having bad hombres as well just makes how far the country has come since that time even more stark. The clip puts viewers into the position of having to consider what kind of speech Trump would give — or his administration would write for him! — and the hypothetical results are…not great.

It’s also telling that the (latest) Mexico comments from this week aren’t even the worst thing Trump has done in the last few days. Not even close! After all, Trump hit a majority disapproval rating faster than any president ever…after only 8 days. Come for the picking apart of Trump’s many, many verbal gaffes, but stay for the Betsy DeVos catastrophe! It’s a veritable buffet of political nonsense.

TAGSa closer lookdonald trumpLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSseth meyers
Author Profile Picture
Whitney is a writer based in Brooklyn who doesn't let people forget she's a Boston sports fan or pass on the chance to debate pop culture, ever.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 15 hours ago 3 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP